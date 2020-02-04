Buttigieg: 63 Million People Might Have Voted for Trump But All of Them Are Still Racist (VIDEO)

Pete Buttigieg never seems to miss an opportunity to smear @realDonaldTrump’s supporters. Today, he went on CNN & stood by implying that 63 million Americans who supported President Trump are racist. That’s shameful, divisive, & wrong.pic.twitter.com/SihGl3SdE0 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 2, 2020

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has said time and again that he believes Americans who voted for President Donald Trump are racist. On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Buttigieg if he regretted saying this.

“Republicans have been seizing, including in a new Trump ad, a statement you made that ‘Anyone who supported this president is, at best, looking the other way on racism.’ You’ve also said that on my show,” Tapper explained. “That’s almost 63 million Americans who you’re painting with a pretty broad brush. Do you regret saying that at all?” – READ MORE