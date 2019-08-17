BUSTED: Video Shows Prince Andrew Inside Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Mansion (VIDEO)

The Duke, Prince Andrew was spotted peering around the inside door of the billionaire’s Manhattan home on December 6, 2010

The footage of the Duke was taken less than an hour after Epstein left the house with a young blonde woman

Epstein’s alleged ‘sex slave’ Virginia Roberts claims she had sex with the Prince at financier’s New York home

Buckingham Palace has denied any wrongdoing on Duke’s part and the Queen has showed him her support.



The video was shot on December 6, 2010, during a visit by the Prince to Epstein’s nine-storey 21,000 square foot mansion dubbed the ‘House of Horrors’ by many of his young victims.

By then Epstein – who took his own life last weekend – was on a child sex offender register, yet one observer told The Mail on Sunday that several of the women leaving and entering the home while Andrew was apparently inside ‘looked very young indeed’.

The Duke has vehemently denied claims by Epstein’s alleged ‘sex slave’ Virginia Roberts that she had sex with the Prince on three occasions, the first when she was 17 and once at the US millionaire’s now-notorious 40-room mansion at 9 East 71st Street in Manhattan, the setting of these pictures.

Her allegations, submitted to a court in 2014, were later thrown out by a judge who ordered them to be struck from the record as ‘immaterial and impertinent’.

Since Epstein’s suicide last weekend as he faced further child sex trafficking charges, Buckingham Palace has repeated its denial of wrongdoing by the Prince.

'Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue. It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts,' it said.