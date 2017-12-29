Entertainment Politics
BUSTED: Unearthed Video from Scientology Vault Shows Joy Villa’s Love for Anti-Christian ‘Religion’
This video should end all the speculation about whether Joy Villa is a Christian or a Scientologist.
Little reason to debate when you can hear it directly from her.
If you admired a so-called religion this much, what is the point of hiding it?
Sounds like she is happy with her time with the program, organization.
That’s great.
But why paint yourself as a Trump-loving Christian then?
Perhaps the answers can be found it what Villa claims in the video.