BUSTED: Treasury Dept. Inspector General Opens Federal Probe of how Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer got Cohen’s bank Intel

The Treasury Department’s inspector general is investigating how Stormy Daniels’s lawyer Michael Avenatti obtained confidential banking records concerning a company controlled by President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The inspector general’s counsel, Rich Delmar, said that the office is looking into allegations that Suspicious Activity Reports filed about Cohen’s banking transactions were “improperly disseminated,” according to the Post.

Avenatti on Tuesday went public with detailed claims about Cohen’s banking history, including allegations that he received $500,000 from a company controlled by a Russian oligarch in the months following the 2016 presidential election.

Avenatti refused to reveal his source for this information and said investigators should reveal the Suspicious Activity Reports filed on Cohen’s account.

Congrats on outing your fed source. Keep us updated on their trial: SAR confidentiality provisions clarify that both the SAR itself and any information that would reveal the existence of a SAR are confidential, and shall not be disclosed. 3 31 U.S.C. §§ 5318(g)(2), 5321, and 5322 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 9, 2018

You wouldn’t know about about SARs unless you have pipeline of feds providing illegal Intel. FINCEN data and breaches/access is a federal crime. 3 reports = 3 crimes. Congrats on outing your sources. @USTreasury should audit this FINCEN file immediately, see who fed this leach. https://t.co/dhE9BCZAg4 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 9, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1