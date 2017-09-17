BUSTED: Susan Rice Caught Lying About Unmasking Trump Team (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Former National Security Advisor (NSA) Susan Rice admitted to lawmakers that she unmasked members of the Trump transition team after previously claiming she “leaked nothing to nobody.”

In March, PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff asked Rice about allegations that officials on Donald Trump’s transition team were caught up in surveillance by U.S. intelligence and “unmasked” by the Obama administration.

Rice replied: “I know nothing about this.”

However, Rice’s previous statements directly contradict what she reportedly told the House Intelligence Committee last week as multiple sources confirmed to CNN that Rice admitted to “unmasking” members of the Trump transition team. – READ MORE