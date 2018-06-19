BUSTED: Remember the ‘Trump mural’ from the migrant youth shelter? Guess what other murals the media left out…

Remember this mural we told you about last week at a migrant youth shelter in Brownsville, TX?

Our dictator has put murals up for the migrant children to see as they are taken from their parents. This is not America. “”Kids would tell me it was an odd image to see, that it scared them. They didn’t like it.”” https://t.co/rL6GyjYYmh — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 14, 2018

Here are some of the other presidents at the Brownsville center, which media forgot to mention. Obama, JFK, Lincoln… pic.twitter.com/RIy5QJdTHT — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 17, 2018

It’s really weird how all of these news outlets didn’t tell us about the other mural on the walls. You know, the ones of Barack Obama, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1