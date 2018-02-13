True Pundit

Politics Security

BUSTED: New York Times Coveted Editorial Board Writer Caught Dropping “N” Words & Homophobic Slurs on Social Media

Posted on by
Share:

Quinn Norton has tweeted that she’s friends with neo-Nazis, and has used slurs on a regular basis.

The New York Times is investigating past tweets by Quinn Norton, a journalist who just joined the paper’s editorial board.

At around noon on Tuesday, the company’s communications department tweeted that it had hired Norton as its “lead opinion writer on the power, culture and consequences of technology.”

Twitter users immediately began pointing to her past tweets, in which she’s admitted she’s “friends with various neo-Nazis” ― though she says she has “never agreed with them.” In other tweets, she’s called users “fag” and used racial slurs.

Here are some of her gems:

And more …

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

NY Times Abruptly Fires Its New Nazi-Befriending Editorial Board Hire
NY Times Abruptly Fires Its New Nazi-Befriending Editorial Board Hire

Quinn Norton has tweeted that she's friends with neo-Nazis, and has used slurs on a regular basis.
HuffPost HuffPost
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: