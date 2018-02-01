BUSTED! Bill Clinton’s Brother Jailed For DUI

Bill Clinton‘s brother just spent some time behind bars in connection with his DUI case, but lucky for him it was only a few hours.

61-year-old Roger Clinton surrendered to authorities January 24 in Torrance, CA. He was released later that same day.

The younger brother of Bill Clinton was arrested for DUI in Redondo Beach on June 5, 2016. He eventually plead no-contest to one charge of driving while impaired, and sentenced to 3 years probation, a $390 fine, participate in a diversion program and also serve 48 hours in jail. His arrest made headlines partly because it was right in the middle of his sister-in-law Hillary Clinton‘s presidential campaign.

Clinton had until January 24 to turn himself in to serve his 48 hours. He had the choice of surrendering to a city jail, where he would probably spend the full two days, or a county jail, where he had a good chance of being released in a few hours due to overcrowding. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attempted to upstage President Trump’s State of the Union speech with a long Facebook post about her more recent scandal.

“The most important work of my life has been to support and empower women,” her post began. “I’ve tried to do so here at home, around the world, and in the organizations I’ve run. I started in my twenties, and four decades later I’m nowhere near being done. I’m proud that it’s the work I’m most associated with, and it remains what I’m most dedicated to.”

“So I very much understand the question I’m being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior,” she wrote.

“The short answer is this,” she explained. “If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t.”

Clinton explained the circumstances of the sexual harassment claim and why she did what she did.

“I did this because I didn’t think firing him was the best solution to the problem,” she continued. “He needed to be punished, change his behavior, and understand why his actions were wrong. The young woman needed to be able to thrive and feel safe. I thought both could happen without him losing his job. I believed the punishment was severe and the message to him unambiguous.”



“I also believe in second chances,” she added. “I’ve been given second chances and I have given them to others. I want to continue to believe in them. But sometimes they’re squandered. In this case, while there were no further complaints against him for the duration of the campaign, several years after working for me he was terminated from another job for inappropriate behavior. That reoccurrence troubles me greatly, and it alone makes clear that the lesson I hoped he had learned while working for me went unheeded.” – READ MORE