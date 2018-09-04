BUSTED: Anti-Trump Sen. Dianne Feinstein Arranged for Parkland Victim’s Father to Ambush Judge Kavanaugh

So, you simply knew this entire ‘controversy’ was just another stunt by the Democrats.

Astro turf.

All the way.

These rabid and desperate liberals just reached a new low, exploiting the shooting deaths of school children to manufacture controversy.

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

I invited @Fred_Guttenberg to sit in the audience at today’s hearing because the Supreme Court affects the lives of real people. He knows firsthand how Brett Kavanaugh’s extreme views on guns could lead to more massacres. Thank you Fred, for honoring your daughter. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 4, 2018

Why were you even in the room? And who let you in? — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 4, 2018

I will be at Kavanaugh hearings and I hope to play a role in ensuring that this man does not become the next Supreme Court Justice. https://t.co/6oC7OPlyB8 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 3, 2018

