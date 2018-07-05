BUSTED: Anti-Trump Goon Who Assaulted Teen Wearing MAGA Hat Just Got ARRESTED

In a viral Facebook post, a woman claims a man became angry at her teenage son and his friends because one of them was wearing what appears to be a “Make America Great Again” slogan hat.

The San Antonio Police Department announced late Thursday that 30-year-old Kino Jimenez has been arrested and charged with theft. SAPD says that Jimenez was arrested at his home in Universal City without incident.

The altercation reportedly happened at a Whataburger location near Thousand Oaks and Nacogdoches Road, according to the post.

In her post Wednesday, Patricia Spittler asks Facebook users to help identify the “scum bag of the year.”

Teen attacked at @Whataburger in San Antonio on the 4th of July for wearing a MAGA hat. Disgraceful … #WalkAway #DemocratsUnhinged2018 pic.twitter.com/aZk3nHDvyX — JoBerg (@icejoberg) July 5, 2018

