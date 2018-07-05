True Pundit

BUSTED: Anti-Trump Goon Who Assaulted Teen Wearing MAGA Hat Just Got ARRESTED

In a viral Facebook post, a woman claims a man became angry at her teenage son and his friends because one of them was wearing what appears to be a “Make America Great Again” slogan hat.

The San Antonio Police Department announced late Thursday that 30-year-old Kino Jimenez has been arrested and charged with theft. SAPD says that Jimenez was arrested at his home in Universal City without incident.

The altercation reportedly happened at a Whataburger location near Thousand Oaks and Nacogdoches Road, according to the post.

In her post Wednesday, Patricia Spittler asks Facebook users to help identify the “scum bag of the year.”

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after Whataburger video goes viral
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: A viral Facebook post claims to show a man becoming very angry and splashing a drink at teenagers over a "patriotic hat."

Share: