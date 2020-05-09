Businesses Struggle to Lure Workers Away From Unemployment

Businesses looking for a quick return to normal are running into a big hitch: Workers on unemployment benefits are reluctant to give them up. That’s complicating plans to reopen states and get the U.S. economy back on track.

For some workers, unemployment benefits are now paying more than their old jobs did. For others, safety concerns or a lack of child care, as most schools and day-care centers remain closed, are making them hesitant to go back.

That means reopening may not go as quickly or as smoothly as some elected officials and business owners had hoped.