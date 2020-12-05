Bush, Clinton Join Obama In Planning To Take COVID-19 Vaccine On TV

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush joined Barack Obama in adding their names to the list of former presidents who plan to line up for their televised shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” Bush’s chief of staff Freddy Ford told CNN. “First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

Ford also told CNN that Bush has reached out to Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx to find out how best he can help promote a vaccine to the public.

Angel Urena, press secretary to Clinton, indicated that Bush’s predecessor would also be willing to take the vaccine publicly to prove its safety to any doubters.

“President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same,” said Urena.

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter also signaled “that they are in full support of COVID-19 vaccine efforts and encourage everyone who is eligible to get immunized as soon as it becomes available in their communities,” according to a statement released Thursday by the Carter Center.- READ MORE

