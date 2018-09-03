Burning Man Attendees Protest ICE With ‘Giant Cage On Wheels’

Burning Man may be a place to lose your inhibitions, but, it turns out, it’s not a place to escape the monotonous drone of progressive politics: Burners have reportedly wheeled in a “giant cage” as part of a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the technology companies that enable ICE investigations.

“Mijente, an advocacy group for Latinx and Chicanx organizing, brought a giant cage on wheels to the festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, with the intent to bring the contract to the attention of tech workers in attendance,” the Hill reports.

Mijente’s claims echo those made in an open letter to Amazon from around a hundred of its employees, issued in June: that Amazon Web Services is lending its facial recognition software, Rekognition, to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the purpose of identifying and capturing illegal immigrants, and that Amazon is providing “digital infrastructure services” to Palantir, a data analytics company that assists ICE’s in keeping track of detentions and deportations. – READ MORE

Apparently the federal government feels that the elegant attendees at the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno this autumn should be equipped with some vital pieces of equipment — pee bottles and poop bags.

The Bureau of Land Management not only suggests equipping the defecating and urinating army with the requisite containers, but also will erect signs indicating where the attendees can find porta potties.

The Burning Mann festival routinely attracts roughly 80,000 people annually; WSOCTV reports, “ … the most common reason Burners are not making it to the white throne appears to be that they find themselves marooned at a lit rave in the ‘deep playa.’ The deep playa is an area of the event relatively far from the center of Black Rock City, the pop-up city in the Black Rock Desert that lives during the festival, and often far from banks of portable turquoise toilets.” – READ MORE