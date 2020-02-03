‘Burning Bodies In Secret’ – New Accounts From Wuhan Detail Coronavirus Outbreak

Almost 2,000 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in China on Thursday, lifting the country’s total to approximately 9,692, surpassing all of the 2002-03 SARS epidemic in a matter of weeks. All of the deaths have been in China, now at 213. Globally, there are 9,816 cases of the deadly virus.

There have been doubts about the officially confirmed cases and deaths in China – could be much higher some claim.

The New Zealand Herald has published a new report that alleges Chinese authorities have resorted to cremating bodies in secret.

… seriousness of the spread in #China, but also the lack of facilities that can handle the rising number of patients. — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) January 29, 2020

… without properly identifying these patients, which means there are patients who died from the virus but not adding to the official record. That shows the current death toll of 133 that we are seeing is way too low. — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) January 29, 2020

So there are reasons to remain skeptical about what #Chins has been sharing with the world because while they have been more transparent about certain things related to the virus, they continue to be sketchy and unreliable in other aspects. — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) January 29, 2020

DW News East Asia correspondent William Yang cited a report from Chinese-language news outlet Initium, which said cremation facilities in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus, were receiving bodies directly from hospitals without proper identification and were excluded from the official record. – READ MORE