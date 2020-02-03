‘Burning Bodies In Secret’ – New Accounts From Wuhan Detail Coronavirus Outbreak

Almost 2,000 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in China on Thursday, lifting the country’s total to approximately 9,692, surpassing all of the 2002-03 SARS epidemic in a matter of weeks. All of the deaths have been in China, now at 213. Globally, there are 9,816 cases of the deadly virus.

There have been doubts about the officially confirmed cases and deaths in China – could be much higher some claim.

The New Zealand Herald has published a new report that alleges Chinese authorities have resorted to cremating bodies in secret.

DW News East Asia correspondent William Yang cited a report from Chinese-language news outlet Initium, which said cremation facilities in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus, were receiving bodies directly from hospitals without proper identification and were excluded from the official record. – READ MORE

