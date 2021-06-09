Burger King mocks Chick-fil-A in tweet announcing pro-LGBTQ campaign for Pride Month — and the backlash is brutal

By the end of June, Chick-fil-A just might be thanking Burger King for mocking the chicken sandwich giant.

Burger King in a tweet last Thursday said it’s making a donation to the Human Rights Campaign — a prominent pro-LGBTQ group — for every Ch’King sandwich sold.

Burger King added that the campaign runs through Pride Month and “even on Sundays” — a not-so-subtle rip at Chick-fil-A’s long-standing policy of staying closed that day, which reflects the Christian values of Chick-fil-A’s founding family.

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch’King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

Burger King added a tweet saying 40 cents of every Ch’King sold will go the HRC and cap with a maximum donation of $250,000.

“This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn’t miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening,” a Burger King spokesperson said in statement to USA Today. – READ MORE

