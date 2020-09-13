Burger King Depicts Mascot in Gay Kiss with Ronald McDonald for New Ad Campaign

Burger King has launched a new advertising campaign in Finland featuring its eponymous mascot sharing a deep kiss with Ronald McDonald, along with the English slogan ‘Love Conquers All’.

The image is front and centre on the landing page of the fast food chain’s Finnish website, with various outlets with a focus on advertising showing physical posters at locations such as public bus stops as well.

The campaign appears to be in aid of Helsinki Pride Week, which was moved to September from its usual slot due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. It also appears to have been influenced by the race politics of the Black Lives Matter movement, featuring the new version of the Pride flag topped with a black and brown stripe in order to “represent” non-white non-heterosexuals specifically

“Burger King has always stood for equality, love and everyone’s right to be just the way they are,” claimed the burger-selling franchise’s brand manager in Finland, Kaisa Kasila.

“The only instance where it might not seem so, is when we’re bantering with our competitor. But we want to be clear – it all stems from the respect we have for them. And we know McDonald’s stands for the values we stand for, too,” Kasila added. – READ MORE

