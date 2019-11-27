Bureaucracy bonanza? Warren’s plans would create plethora of new federal offices

Elizabeth Warren has a plan for that. And often, she’s got a new federal agency for that, too.

A Fox News analysis of the Democratic presidential candidate’s myriad and much-touted plans reveals that Warren’s ambitious agenda of policy prescriptions would not only prompt sweeping change in everything from health care to clean energy, but would come with the creation of at least 20 offices, bureaus, agencies, divisions or councils.

Some of these are entirely new; some would replace existing agencies, only on a bigger scale; and some would represent a relaunch of old agencies disbanded years ago. Taken together, what is proposed is a significant expansion in the size of the federal bureaucracy.

If elected president, Warren vows she’ll oversee the establishment of new offices that would be responsible for educating members of Congress on technology, investigating ethics violations, ensuring the U.S. is trading with green countries and much, much more.

For instance, a new Secure Democracy Administration would have the power to take over the administration of federal elections from state governments that run afoul of certain standards. A White House Budgetary Office of Tribal Affairs would “track and advance” Native American-related spending.

From Warren’s perspective, it’s just more evidence of the detail-rich policy pitch that has defined her candidacy. But Republicans see more evidence of an over-reliance on big government — and a political liability.

“No surprise that Elizabeth Warren wants to expand unnecessary government bureaucracy on top of her radical socialist proposals,” Sarah Matthews, the deputy press secretary for President Trump’s re-election campaign, told Fox News. “Despite what Elizabeth Warren may think, more big government isn’t the solution. President Trump believes our government should be smaller, smarter, and more efficient which is why he has delivered on his campaign promise to shrink the federal bureaucracy and get the government off the backs of the American people.” – READ MORE