‘Burdensome’ Website Keeps New Yorkers From Getting Vaccine as Doses Are Wasted

Elderly New York City residents seeking to be vaccinated against the coronavirus must navigate a bulky health department website and fill out a lengthy questionnaire prior to receiving the vaccine.

In New York, adults over 75 are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine after strict distribution guidelines from Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D.) caused vaccine doses to go to waste. Before receiving the vaccine, however, New York City residents must create an online profile on the city health department’s website, answer a series of required questions regarding their occupation, race, and ethnicity, and upload proof of insurance. From the multi-step profile verification process to the questionnaire, those trying to schedule a vaccine appointment must fill in up to 51 fields.

New York City comptroller Scott Stringer called the process “burdensome,” especially for the elderly, in a tweet Sunday night.

“The site for signing up for a COVID vaccination is complex, burdensome, and buggy,” Stringer tweeted. “It will present an obstacle for too many people—particularly seniors—trying to sign up. This is a major problem.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --