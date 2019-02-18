‘Build the Wall’ Campaign Ships Nearly 22,000 Bricks to Nancy Pelosi’s Offices

‘if You Really, Really Love Americans (As Much As President Trump Does), Then You Will Listen To The Majority Of Us’



Americans are raising their voices and sending a message to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — who doesn’t want to help fix the existing border wall and update the deteriorating sections.

In return for participating, those who purchase a brick will receive a commemorative coin.

Jack Murphy, the creator of this viral campaign, said, “We wanted a fun and creative way to tell the Democrats that we’re serious about the wall, and what better way to send Pelosi a message than with thousands of bricks at her front door?”

Murphy writes for the website I Love My Freedom.

The bricks are being sent to Pelosi’s California and Washington, D.C. offices. – READ MORE