Buh Bye! Costas (and His Politics) May Be Leaving NBC Sports

NBC Sports is about to become a lot more watchable. According to The Washington Post, the network is in talks to to terminate Bob Costas’s contract:

Costas, 66, joined NBC Sports in 1979 and has long been a reassuring presence during the Olympics, Super Bowls, World Series and other national events. That role has changed in recent years with the arrival of Mike Tirico from ESPN, and with Costas’s increasing interest in providing context and opinion on matters of the moment, such as the NFL’s concussion problem and gun violence in America.

But Costas loves the sound of his own voice — especially when it’s saying something super important. So he’s going to have to find somewhere else to furrow his botox and put on his serious journalist face. Someplace that would allow him to “‘pursue a journalism show that includes news-making interviews and commentaries’ and may extend beyond sports,” as the Post suggests. – READ MORE

Appearing on “The JT The Brick Show” on Fox Sports Radio this week, Brown said he’s supporting President Donald Trump in 2020. And he doesn’t care what the “black community” thinks.

“I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism but when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts and they’re pointing the fingers and they’re not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president,” Brown said.

“Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans … but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this presidency because we’ve never seen anything like it,” Brown said, as reported by TMZ.

Brown said it’s his duty as a good American. “I believe that I have to work on myself first to be as good a person as I could be to back up my country as best as I know how.” – READ MORE