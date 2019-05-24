‘Buffy’ Star: We’re Getting Death Threats For Pro-Trump Play

All too predictably, when news arose that two Hollywood actors would play anti-Trump FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in a one-night dramatic stage reading, they received at least one death threat.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Kristy Swanson will star on June 13 at The Studio Theater in Washington, D.C. with Dean Cain in “FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers,” which will feature them simply reading the anti-Trump text messages the two FBI employees sent to each other. She revealed that someone on Twitter posted a threat writing, “Have the Capitol steps open, lock the doors, set the theater on fire,” a message Swanson noted not only threatened the two actors, but also the production team and the audience. Swanson told BizPacReview, “I think it’s disgusting that someone would make a threat like this.”

A crowdfunding page has been created for the show to raise the $95,000 costs for the production. The page states, “’We are going to show the mainstream media and Hollywood that they can no longer push the Russia collusion hoax and force them to acknowledge how the Deep State, DC Swamp tried to destroy the Trump candidacy and presidency.”

The conservative producers of the show, Irish filmmaker Phelim McAleer and his wife Ann McElhinney, have produced films including “Gosnell,” which revolved around the notorious abortionist Kermit Gosnell, starred Cain and was screened at the White House without Trump in attendance, and “Fracknation,” which confronted anti-fracking advocates with facts about the industry. McAleer said of “Fracknation“ that he wanted to expose the one-sided view of the media, “outsiders” and “urban elites,” adding that the environmental lobby used scare tactics to condemn fracking – READ MORE

