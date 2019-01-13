Buffett son spends millions to boost border security in rural Arizona, report says

Howard Buffett, Warren’s oldest son, has become a crusader at the border, using his organizations and wealth to boost security efforts of local authorities and volunteer groups, according to a recent report.

While his interest in border security may seem odd, a closer look at the 64-year-old billionaire and philanthropist reveals he’s no stranger to the issue. Buffett owns a ranch in Cochise County, Arizona, that sits just 300 yards from the U.S.-Mexico border.

In addition, a report by The Phoenix New Times indicated a close relationship between Buffett and law enforcement, with the former reportedly gifting $30 million to date to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and similar groups.

According to the report, much of that money has been used to jump-start an investigative unit into human and drug smuggling, renovate one jail, build law enforcement training facilities, including a shooting range, arm officers, purchase surveillance equipment and even provide the sheriff’s office with at least three helicopters.

In 2013 Buffett was awarded the title of “special deputy” after giving the sheriff’s office nearly $1 million in gifts, the paper said. He also reportedly became an active member of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team (SAT), a private volunteer group that is said to provide security and intelligence. – READ MORE