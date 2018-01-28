Budweiser Brings House Down With Super Bowl Ad That Doesn’t Sell Beer — Delivers American Spirit Instead (VIDEO)

On Super Bowl Sunday, millions of Americans come together for the big game. Some come for the football, some come for the food, and some come for the commercials.

Many advertisers save their best efforts for game day, knowing the number of people they will reach could be astronomical in comparison to any other day — and some even use the platform to promote political ideals.

Since 1988, we’ve been helping the victims of natural disasters by donating clean drinking water. America, we'll always stand by you. Learn more about our water donation and 2018 commitment: https://t.co/rQQhz1FKrO pic.twitter.com/UPeci24g0N — BudweiserUSA (@budweiserusa) January 26, 2018

Longtime Super Bowl sponsor Anheuser-Busch stirred controversy in 2017 with a Budweiser ad focusing on immigration — but the 2018 ad brings a much more unifying message – READ MORE

Anheuser-Busch’s new CEO said the company’s Belgium-based parent AB InBev is “very bullish” and committed to investing in the U.S. following the passage of President Trump’s tax overhaul legislation.

“We just finished our board meeting two weeks ago, where we said that we are committed to the U.S. market and that we are still very bullish on the U.S.” Michel Doukeris, Anheuser-Busch CEO and AB InBev’s North American zone president told FOX Business.

“We are also very excited because our plants that we have in the U.S, we are going to put in around $2 billion [worth] of investments,” he said. An annoucement that the company made back in May, a few months into Trump’s first term

Doukeris, who has only been at helm for less than a month, is tasked with growing U.S. sales, after many customers, especially millennials, have turned a cheek on iconic brands like Budweiser in favor of craft beers and spirits. – READ MORE