View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV

Brzezinski Chides DNC for Lawsuit — ‘It Seems Like the Democrats Can’t Seem Hit a Home Run on Any Level’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Mika Brzezinski revealed she wasn’t entirely onboard with the Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign seeking damages for the 2016 presidential election loss.

Brzezinski described the suit as the Democratic Party being unable to “hit a home run.”. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Brzezinski Chides DNC for Lawsuit --- 'It Seems Like the Democrats Can’t Seem Hit a Home Run on Any Level' | Breitbart
Brzezinski Chides DNC for Lawsuit --- 'It Seems Like the Democrats Can’t Seem Hit a Home Run on Any Level' | Breitbart

Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," host Mika Brzezinski revealed she wasn't entirely onboard with the Democratic National Committee's lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign seeking damages for the 2016 presidential election loss. Brzezinski described the suit as the Democratic Party being unable - Brzezinski | Breitbart TV

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: