Brzezinski Chides DNC for Lawsuit — ‘It Seems Like the Democrats Can’t Seem Hit a Home Run on Any Level’ (VIDEO)
Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Mika Brzezinski revealed she wasn’t entirely onboard with the Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign seeking damages for the 2016 presidential election loss.
Brzezinski described the suit as the Democratic Party being unable to “hit a home run.”. – READ MORE
