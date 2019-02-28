Bryce Harper Signing With Phillies, NBC Sports Philadelphia Confirms

Superstar outfielder Bryce Harper has made his choice — and it’s the Phillies.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that the former longtime Washington National is switching to the inter-division rival, Phillies.

Details of the deal are not yet known, but several Major League Baseball national reporters have tweeted that the deal is worth $330 million over 13 years. That price tag would make it the most expensive player contract in history.

Harper was the biggest catch of the baseball offseason. He spent the last few months trying to secure a mega-contract worth in excess of $300 million. He played for the Nationals his entire career, after being drafted by the team as a high school prodigy in 2010. READ MORE: