“Brutally Cold Air Mass” Set To Unleash Snow Over Northeast Next Week

An Arctic blast of cold air is likely to roll into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions this coming week, possibly producing one of the first snowmaking weather events of the year by late week.

“A very cold airmass for early November is poised to impact the Northeast late week into next weekend. A favorable upper atmospheric pattern should allow air from northern Canada to spill into the Great Lakes and Northeast. During this cold stretch, temperatures may average 10-20 degree F below normal for most of the Northeast, including the major cities. This may influence heating oil and natural gas demand, while allowing interior Northeast ski resorts to begin making snow for the winter season ahead, stated Ed Vallee, head meteorologist at Empire Weather LLC.

Vallee shared a Temperature Anomaly map that shows from November 03-10, temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast could be significantly below trend, setting the scene for a possible snow event late next week.

Wow, a brutally cold air mass is set to be unleashed across the Northeast next weekend. Great snow making weather incoming! #natgas #energy #skinh #skivt pic.twitter.com/vbbihq9e5u — Ed Vallee | Empire Weather LLC (@EdValleeWx) November 3, 2019

The Northeast heating degree day index prints above trend for the next 15 days, indicating natural gas and heating oil demand will likely move higher.