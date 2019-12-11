Brutal Video Clips From IG Senate Hearing — Watch the Wheels Come off the FBI as Comey, McCabe & Pals Get Tossed Under the Bus

All that celebrating James Comey and Andrew McCabe did in the last 48 hours just ended with a bad hangover.

Welcome to the hangover, boys: The country has been nursing a collective FBI headache for years now.

Perhaps these smug folks who got rich off of the taxpayer dime will be brought to justice.

Oof. Blumenthal: “ are renewed because they are producing useful information, correct?” IG: “Or they should be producing useful information.” Blumenthal: “…they were producing useful information, correct?” IG: “I’m not sure that’s entirely correct.” pic.twitter.com/70ydMovyFf — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 11, 2019

Is it kind of off-the-charts bad? Horowitz: It’s pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/t0U812VWjE — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 11, 2019

IG Horowitz referred the ENTIRE chain of command of Obama’s FBI for further investigation Incredible pic.twitter.com/kXI1agEcoD — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 11, 2019

An FBI attorney an email he sent as evidence to a supervising agent. The supervising agent relied on the email for the final FISA application. Horowitz: “I have not seen an alteration of an email end up impacting a court document like this.” pic.twitter.com/9ZAcJLtE91 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019

“Former FBI Director James Comey said this week that your report vindicates him. Is that a fair assessment?” Sen. Lindsey Graham asks. “I think the activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this,” IG Horowitz replies. https://t.co/c868WmzANb pic.twitter.com/PMjysJBnGm — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2019