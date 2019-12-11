Brutal Video Clips From IG Senate Hearing — Watch the Wheels Come off the FBI as Comey, McCabe & Pals Get Tossed Under the Bus

All that celebrating James Comey and Andrew McCabe did in the last 48 hours just ended with a bad hangover.
Welcome to the hangover, boys: The country has been nursing a collective FBI headache for years now.
Perhaps these smug folks who got rich off of the taxpayer dime will be brought to justice.
Oof.
Blumenthal: “ are renewed because they are producing useful information, correct?”
IG: “Or they should be producing useful information.”
Blumenthal: “…they were producing useful information, correct?”
IG: “I’m not sure that’s entirely correct.” pic.twitter.com/70ydMovyFf
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 11, 2019
Is it kind of off-the-charts bad?
Horowitz: It’s pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/t0U812VWjE
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 11, 2019
IG Horowitz referred the ENTIRE chain of command of Obama’s FBI for further investigation
Incredible pic.twitter.com/kXI1agEcoD
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 11, 2019
An FBI attorney an email he sent as evidence to a supervising agent.
The supervising agent relied on the email for the final FISA application.
Horowitz: “I have not seen an alteration of an email end up impacting a court document like this.” pic.twitter.com/9ZAcJLtE91
— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 11, 2019
“Former FBI Director James Comey said this week that your report vindicates him. Is that a fair assessment?” Sen. Lindsey Graham asks.
“I think the activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this,” IG Horowitz replies. https://t.co/c868WmzANb pic.twitter.com/PMjysJBnGm
— ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2019
Horowitz:
1. Probable cause was not meaningfully investigated for FISA
2. They did not receive satisfactory explanations for ANY of the (17) FISA errors found. #HorowitzHearing #IGReport #HorowitzTestimony https://t.co/RKk39u7pCj
— ⚔️ 🌹Bad Kitty 真相🌹⚔️ (@pepesgrandma) December 11, 2019