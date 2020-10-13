Brutal news report shows no one showed up for major Biden/Harris campaign event: ‘Not much to see’

When a presidential campaign stops in your city just weeks before the election, there is significant fanfare: Droves of supporters and protesters turn out, there is a massive security presence, and national media from most major networks cover the event.

But when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris stopped in Phoenix late last week, hardly anyone showed up.

What happened?

A news report gaining significant attention online shows KSAZ-TV reporter Nicole Garcia describing a Biden/Harris campaign stop last week in which not a single person was in sight.

"Not a lot of fanfare out here," Garcia reported. "There's really not much to see. I'll step out of the way, but it's kinda boring out here. So, it's not your typical presidential campaign event; we don't see people rallying outside, we don't see signs or really much of what's going on."

