BRUTAL: Body found in sex offender’s car was likely missing 89-year-old woman

The person found dead in a car stopped by Portland police officers Monday was likely a missing 89-year-old woman.

The person found dead in the car’s trunk, likely Marcine Herinck of Portland, died of homicidal violence, according to Portland police. She had been missing since the previous Wednesday.

Timothy J. Mackley of Portland, the car’s driver, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center early Tuesday and is being held without bail.

Mackley is a sex offender who was convicted in 1989 of sodomy and sex abuse, records show. He’s set to be arraigned Wednesday. READ MORE:

