Sports
Bruno Sammartino, wrestling legend, dies
Bruno Sammartino, who died at the age of 82, spent almost his entire life fighting. His first opponents were starvation, disease and the German Army when it was marching through the hills of Italy in World War II. Then, after immigrating to the United States at the age of 15, he battled the world’s best professional wrestlers to become the World Wide Wrestling Federation heavyweight champion and one of the sport’s most popular performers.
Mr. Sammartino’s reputation spread around the world. He sold out Madison Square Garden more times than any sports celebrity (187 out of 211 appearances). He wrestled in every state of the union and on every continent. He was especially popular in Japan.
His average yearly salary was $250,000 when he retired in 1981. He once offered to meet heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay for $250,000 in the ring.
