Bruce Springsteen was calling for a White House ‘exorcism’ 3 months ago. He appeared in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday calling for unity: ‘To the ReUnited States of America’

Bruce Springsteen, an outspoken progressive, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial Sunday night — the first commercial advertisement in which he’s ever appeared — to urge Americans to come together for unity.

Just ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Springsteen called for an “exorcism” of the White House in a sharp rebuke to former President Donald Trump and his policies.

The two-minute Jeep ad shows the 71-year-old performer driving a rough-and-tumble Jeep through the back roads of America’s heartland: Kansas.

Referring to a chapel that lies dead-center in the country, Springsteen says, “All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle. It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear. Now fear has never been the best of who we are, and as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few; it belongs to us all.”

He adds, “Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle.”- READ MORE

