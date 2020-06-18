Bruce Springsteen Freaks Out on Trump in Coronavirus Rant: ‘Put On a F**king Mask’

Rocker Bruce Springsteen went after President Donald Trump for his handling of coronavirus deaths in the latest episode of his From My Home to Yours series on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio channel. But the New Jersey native failed to mention his home state Gov. Phil Murphy (D), who is facing mounting criticism for ordering nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, which is believed to have worsened the state’s death toll.

New Jersey has the second highest coronavirus death rate in the country, just behind New York. Bruce Springsteen launched his anti-Trump speech in Wednesday’s installment of his satellite radio series, telling the commander in the chief to “put on a fucking mask.”

Bruce is hosting a new episode of “From My Home To Yours” on E Street Radio & The @SiriusXM app. Listen to “Volume 6: Down to the River to Pray” now: https://t.co/28cleK4NYY pic.twitter.com/trGCRdq9iv — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) June 17, 2020

“With 100,000 plus Americans dying over the last few months and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off,” Springsteen said. “Those lives deserve better than being simply inconvenient statistics for our president’s reelection efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

The Boss continued: “Instead of celebrating the joys of summer today, we will be contemplating our current circumstances with the coronavirus and the cost it has drawn from our nation. We will be calculating what we’ve lost, sending prayers for the deceased and the families they have left behind.”

Springsteen then sarcastically dedicated a song to President Trump.

“So, if you are ready for a rock & roll requiem, stay tuned. I’m going to start out by sending one to the man sitting behind the resolute desk,” he said. “With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a fucking mask.” – READ MORE

