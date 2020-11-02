Bruce Springsteen calls for an ‘exorcism’ in the White House, insults Trump and the first family

Bruce Springsteen said the White House is in need of an “exorcism” in the latest installment of his radio show, “From My Home to Yours,” that was focused both on Halloween and the upcoming 2020 election.

The singer, who is a very outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s and even recently said he would move to Australia if he were reelected, shared clips from his E Street Radio program on SiriusXM in which he criticized the president and first family for their apparent lack of culture and values while in the White House.

“It is time for an exorcism in our nation’s capital,” he begins. “Welcome to our Halloween/Election Day monster mash. This is Vol. 14 of ‘From My Home to Yours’ titled ‘Farewell to the Thief.’ In just a few days, we’ll be throwing the bums out. I thought it was a f—ing nightmare but it was so true.”

In a separate clip, Springsteen gave a lengthy monologue that insulted the first family for not demonstrating any moments of levity, comparing them to past presidents’ families like Obama, Bush, Reagan and Kennedy.- READ MORE

