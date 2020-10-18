Brown University researcher claims pro-Trump signs, American flags ‘scare’ and ‘traumatize’ black people

Carycruz Bueno, a postdoctoral research associate at Brown University’s Annenberg Institute, has gone viral after complaining that Trump 2020 flags — and even American flags — strike fear in the hearts of black people in America.

Bueno made the remarks on social media, where they soon went viral.

As highlighted by Campus Reform, Bueno — an economics researcher — said that she recently stayed at a Maine AirBnB that, very disconcertingly, had Trump signs in the yard.

Bueno added that AirBnB clearly “doesn’t understand the trauma” black people experience in seeing such Trump signs.

Bueno described the experience — which she said left her “immediately scared” — she had when renting a property with her husband.

She explained that when she arrived at the rental — a privately owned property over which AirBnB has no control — she saw “Trump signs and other white nationalist symbols.” – READ MORE

