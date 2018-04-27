True Pundit

Politics

Broward sheriff’s reaction to 534-94 no confidence vote is ‘arrogant beyond words’

Posted on by
Share:

Broward County Sheriff deputies, in a vote through their union, have expressed a big lack of confidence in Sheriff Scott Israel:

One thing’s totally clear: Whatever happens or happened, the Broward County sheriff won’t hold himself accountable for any of it. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Just... WOW: Broward sheriff's reaction to 534-94 no confidence vote is 'arrogant beyond words'
Just... WOW: Broward sheriff's reaction to 534-94 no confidence vote is 'arrogant beyond words'

"Quit delaying the inevitable transition into a delusional CNN contributor already."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: