Broward sheriff’s reaction to 534-94 no confidence vote is ‘arrogant beyond words’

Broward County Sheriff deputies, in a vote through their union, have expressed a big lack of confidence in Sheriff Scott Israel:

BREAKING: By a 534-94 margin, deputies vote ‘no confidence’ in Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel – WPLG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2018

Sheriff Israel responds to IUPA vote: pic.twitter.com/RCuoz0Y9cO — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 26, 2018

One thing’s totally clear: Whatever happens or happened, the Broward County sheriff won’t hold himself accountable for any of it. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1