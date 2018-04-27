Politics
Broward sheriff’s reaction to 534-94 no confidence vote is ‘arrogant beyond words’
Broward County Sheriff deputies, in a vote through their union, have expressed a big lack of confidence in Sheriff Scott Israel:
BREAKING: By a 534-94 margin, deputies vote ‘no confidence’ in Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel – WPLG
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2018
Sheriff Israel responds to IUPA vote: pic.twitter.com/RCuoz0Y9cO
— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 26, 2018
One thing’s totally clear: Whatever happens or happened, the Broward County sheriff won’t hold himself accountable for any of it. – READ MORE
