Broward Sheriff Scott Israel ripped by police union in Florida billboard

A police union in Florida is upping the ante in its campaign to oust the sheriff who has been widely blamed for a series of missteps surrounding the Parkland high school shooting.

A billboard that has just gone up in a heavily-trafficked section of I-95 South in Fort Lauderdale, reads: “Governor Scott there is no confidence in Sheriff Israel.”

The blistering message was paid for by the International Union of Police Associations 620 Deputy Union, which represents the majority of cops who work under Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

“Jokingly it faces the north, towards the governor,” Union President Jeff Bell told Fox News on Friday.

In a late April vote, 534 members of the union said they have no confidence in Israel, while only 94 members backed him. – READ MORE

