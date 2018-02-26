Broward Sheriff Rails About Gun Control Yet Provided Weapons Training to Radical Mosque Linked to Terrorist Factions

Let’s travel back to late 2015, early 2016.

Nezar Hamze is a leader in the Hamas-related Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). He is also a Deputy Sheriff in the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), in Broward County, Florida. This background has given him the opportunity to exploit his position in law enforcement to assist his Islamist friends in their desire for weapons training. This month, he did so at a Tampa Bay, Florida mosque that partners with designated terrorist organizations.

Nezar Hamze is the CEO and Regional Operations Director for the Florida chapter of CAIR or CAIR-Florida. In July 2014, CAIR-Florida co-sponsored a pro-Hamas rally in Downtown Miami, where rally goers shouted, “We are Hamas” and “Let’s go Hamas.” Following the rally, the event organizer, Sofian Abdelaziz Zakkout, wrote, “Thank God, every day we conquer the American Jews like our conquests over the Jews of Israel!” In August 2014, CAIR-Florida Executive Director Hassan Shibly wrote, “Israel and its supporters are enemies of G-d…”

CAIR’s Hamze, using his position as a law enforcement officer, traveled to the Tampa, Florida area to perform weapons training at the Daarus Salaam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Society of New Tampa (ISONET), a mosque associated with all three US groups named to UAE’s terror list.

Daarus Salaam has sponsored events with three designated terrorist organizations, the only three groups to be named terrorist organizations by UAE. And the last of these events was one where mosque goers were taught how to use weapons, while Hamze brandished a gun in each hand, wore a Muslim outfit that resembled a trench coat, and simulated firing at his audience. The mosque referred to the event as ‘Active Shooter Training.’

According to the mosque, the weapons training event took place as a result of the shooting attacks, which transpired in San Bernardino this month, and the potential for a backlash against Muslims due to the attacks. Whether or not there was merit in such an event – and according to federal ‘hate crime’ statistics regarding anti-Muslim acts, the merit may be highly exaggerated – one cannot look past the venue for the event or the individual doing the training.

To reiterate: Because of a shooting perpetrated by radical Muslims, a radical mosque which partners with designated terrorist organizations is learning how to shoot guns from an individual who is the leader of a designated terrorist organization, himself.

Deputy Sheriff, Nezar Hamze, is seen here teaching a mosque about the second amendment. Nezar Hamze also works for CAIR. Something stinks in Broward County. pic.twitter.com/6Xq0JgH666 — Based Monitored 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BasedMonitored) February 26, 2018

