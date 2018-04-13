Broward school board votes against participation in program allowing armed district employees

A school board in southern Florida reportedly voted against taking part in a program Tuesday that would permit certain employees in the district, including some teachers, to carry a gun on campus.

The Broward County school board made the unanimous decision to opt out of the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program provision, which was included in the state’s Senate bill 7026passed after the Parkland high school shooting on Valentine’s Day, WSVN reported. The district announced the decision in a news release.

Aaron Feis, a football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was one of the 17 people killed in the massacre. Witnesses said Feis, who was also a school security guard, shielded students as the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, opened fire.

The school board said they instead want the money to go towards the Safe Schools Allocation, which would help fund school resource officers.

