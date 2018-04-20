View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics Security

PAYBACK: Broward Deputies Turn on ‘Corrupt’ Sheriff Israel; Vote Looms to Remove Entrenched Sheriff After School Shooting Debacles

Posted on by
Share:

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association announced that it has scheduled a No-Confidence vote on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Union President and BSO deputy Jeff Bell said the move follows many instances of suspected “malfeasance, misfeasance, failure to maintain fiduciary responsibility by the Sheriff, failure to properly investigate possible criminal conduct by members of his senior command staff and the lack of leadership that has crushed morale throughout the agency.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

BSO Deputies Association schedules no-confidence vote in Scott Israel
BSO Deputies Association schedules no-confidence vote in Scott Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association announced that it has scheduled a no-confidence vote on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel....

wsvn.com wsvn.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: