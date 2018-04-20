Politics Security
PAYBACK: Broward Deputies Turn on ‘Corrupt’ Sheriff Israel; Vote Looms to Remove Entrenched Sheriff After School Shooting Debacles
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association announced that it has scheduled a No-Confidence vote on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
Union President and BSO deputy Jeff Bell said the move follows many instances of suspected “malfeasance, misfeasance, failure to maintain fiduciary responsibility by the Sheriff, failure to properly investigate possible criminal conduct by members of his senior command staff and the lack of leadership that has crushed morale throughout the agency.”
This is the first time this has ever happened in Broward County history. Results are expected by next Thursday. I’m told deputies were contemplating this vote since the Parkland tragedy.
— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) April 20, 2018
