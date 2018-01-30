Broward College Art Professor Tricks Students into Stepping on American Flag

Lisa Rockford, a professor at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has come under fire for an “art project” that involved using an American flag as a doormat.

Rockford painted an American flag with white paint, cut it in half, and placed in high traffic area on campus. “People are stepping on the flag as they enter most of whom don’t realize its an American flag. The artist had a camera set up taking pictures of people stepping on it as part of her artwork,” student Jess Karcher said. “I find this extremely disrespectful and kick in the gut as a veteran. I have lost many friends whose caskets were draped with that same flag.”- READ MORE

A national correspondent for The Week magazine wrote in a Jan. 26 article that the U.S. Constitution is “an outdated, malfunctioning piece of junk — and it’s only getting worse.”

Correspondent Ryan Cooper says the U.S. should instead become a “parliamentary democracy, by far the most successful and road-tested form of government.”

“One of the biggest problems with the Constitution as written is it makes changing anything nearly impossible,” he wrote. “Other countries regularly ditch or overhaul their constitutions to deal with new problems — and even America has done so in the distant past. When the first stab at a U.S. Constitution proved totally unworkable, Americans of the day didn’t fuss around with stipulations that “the Union shall be perpetual.” Instead they threw the whole thing out and started from scratch.”

Any abrupt, dramatic change in how the U.S. is governed could cause society to fall into utter chaos, Cooper admitted. But don’t worry, Cooper said he has the cure for a document that has been in place for more than two centuries.

“Make no mistake, a constitutional collapse would be a tremendously destabilizing and dangerous event, and raise a significant chance of insurrection, civil war, or a military dictatorship,” Cooper wrote. “But if and when it comes, it won’t be by choice — it will be because the ancient, janky mechanisms of the American Constitution simply failed.”- READ MORE