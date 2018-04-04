True Pundit

Brother of Slain Parkland Student Rips Student for Complaining About New Clear Backpack Policy

Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky tweeted out Tuesday morning a picture of his clear backpack filled with tampons in what appears to be a protest against the new policy in his school:

Hunter Pollack, whose sister, Meadow, was killed during the shooting, responded to the tweet:

Hunter has previously claimed that he was barred from speaking at the March for Our Lives event because his “speech didn’t fit in to the agenda.” – READ MORE

Brother of Slain Parkland Student Rips Student for Complaining About New Clear Backpack Policy

"17 people dead, few students bring knives to school, multiple students making threats, and you're making a joke..."
