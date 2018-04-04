Brother of Slain Parkland Student Rips Student for Complaining About New Clear Backpack Policy

Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky tweeted out Tuesday morning a picture of his clear backpack filled with tampons in what appears to be a protest against the new policy in his school:

Hunter Pollack, whose sister, Meadow, was killed during the shooting, responded to the tweet:

17 people dead, few students bring knives to school, multiple students making threats, and you're making a joke complaining about clear back packs. https://t.co/G7nRPjf9A2 — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) April 3, 2018

Hunter has previously claimed that he was barred from speaking at the March for Our Lives event because his “speech didn’t fit in to the agenda.” – READ MORE

