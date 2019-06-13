Brother of ‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room

John Corcoran, a retired New Jersey businessman and brother of ABC-TV “Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran, was found dead in April in a Dominican Republic hotel room.

The news of his death, first reported by TMZ and confirmed to Fox News by Emily Burke, who is Barbara Corcoran’s assistant, comes as the popular Caribbean vacation spot is making worldwide headlines because of a rash of deaths of U.S. tourists – many of whom became suddenly and critically ill at their hotels – that are being called puzzling and suspicious by the relatives of most of them.

“John Corcoran passed away at the end of April in the DR from what is believed to be natural causes,” Burke said in a statement to Fox News. “He loved and frequently visited the Dominican Republic. Barbara would like to respect the privacy of his children and is not releasing any other information at this time.”

In a statement released on her Instagram account Thursday, Corcoran said her brother had an “existing heart condition and we believe he died of natural causes”. – READ MORE