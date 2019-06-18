Broadway play ‘Hillary and Clinton’ closing early due to low ticket sales

A Broadway depiction of former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clintonwill be ending its run early due to underwhelming ticket sales.

The production of “Hillary and Clinton” was scheduled to close July 21, but producer Scott Rudin announced Monday that its final performance will be held Sunday. June 23. The play cost $4.2 million to produce and accumulated only $4.7 million at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, titled “Hillary and Clinton,” takes place in March 2008 and offers a fictional behind-the-scenes look at the former secretary of state’s first presidential campaign as then-Senator Barack Obama began gaining momentum. The play stars Tony winners Laurie Metcalf as the Democratic candidate and John Lithgow as former President Bill Clinton.

Metcalf was nominated for her lead performance at this year's Tony Awards, but lost to Elaine May in "The Waverly Gallery."