Broaddrick SLAMS FEDS: FBI Probe Ford Allegation? Then ‘Investigate My RAPE Allegations’ Against Clinton

Commenting on Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her at a beer party some 36 years ago and that the FBI must investigate the matter now before she will testify about the supposed incident, Juanita Broaddrick tweeted that if the FBI goes back that far then it must also “investigate my RAPE allegations against Bill Clinton, too.”

“If you want the FBI to go back that far @HillaryClinton @MSNBC to investigate Ford’s allegations …. let’s investigate my RAPE allegations against Bill Clinton, too. Seems only fair,” Broaddrick tweeted on Sept. 18.

Juanita Broaddrick, a retired nursing home administratior, has long maintained that Bill Clinton, when he was the Arkansas Attorney General, raped her — a “forcible, brutal rape” — in a hotel room in Little Rock, Ark., on April 25, 1978. At the time, Broaddrick was 35, Clinton was 31. READ MORE:

