Britney Spears Joins DACA Amnesty Push: ‘We Are All Dreamers’

Pop superstar Britney Spears took to social media Friday night and urged Congress to pass the Dream Act, which would provide legal protection for the illegal immigrants (or DREAMers) benefiting from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program.

“We are all Dreamers,” tweeted Spears, to her 56 million followers, along with a photo of her wearing a t-shirt with the same political phrase. “Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct.”

The 36-year-old Grammy-winner is but the latest celebrity to come out in support of the Obama-era program, which grants temporary legal status to some 800,000 thousand people who illegally entered the U.S. with their parents as children. – READ MORE

