British Student Agrees To Pay Around $8,500 Fine After Breaking COVID Quarantine

A British student agreed to pay around $8,500 after being arrested for violating self-isolation COVID-19 regulations, British outlet Metro reported on Tuesday.

Carys Ann Ingram, a 22-year-old college student, was arrested after being contacted and not answering the contact tracing team when they went to her home, according to the British outlet. It was revealed in court that the British student had been at a restaurant and posted a picture of herself on Instagram there.