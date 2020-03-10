British Reporter: Many People Consider Meghan Markle ‘Five Steps Up From Trailer Trash’ (VIDEO)

On Saturday, a British reporter triggered outrage and had her interview with MSNBC cut off when she remarked that many people consider British Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, “five steps up from trailer trash.”

Victoria Mather, who has been employed by The Telegraph and Vanity Fair, according to The Daily Mail, was being interviewed by MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser regarding Prince Harry and his wife walking away from their royal duties when she commented, “I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen. And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world.”

Prior to that comment, Mather opined that Markle opted out of being part of the royal family because she would be “second-best” to her sister-in-law, Princess Kate. She stated, “I don’t think Meghan Markle wanted to spend the rest of her life looking at Kate Middleton’s back as she sat in the second row to the future queen. I don’t think she wanted — she didn’t want to be second best … I do hear that she gave Kate a knife for Christmas. Which is quite something, isn’t it?’ – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --