British Prime Minister’s Comment On Terror Attack Makes CNN Look Stupid

CNN, ever desirous of disparaging President Trump, issued a tweet on Tuesday morning mocking Trump for referring to the incident in London in which a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk injuring three people before crashing into a barrier at the Houses of Parliament as a terrorist incident.

British Prime Minister Theresa May even referred to the incident as a terrorist attack, stating, “The location of this attack was no accident. The terrorist chose to strike at the heart of our capital city, where people of all nationalities, religions and cultures come together to celebrate the values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech.” – READ MORE

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses after a car was driven into barriers near the UK’s Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London on Tuesday morning, injuring three people. Police said counter-terrorism officers were leading the investigation and that they were treating it as a terrorist incident.

The collision “appears to be a deliberate act,” according to police, who said the suspect was not currently cooperating.

The suspected attack came months after a spate of similar vehicle attacks in 2017, including one in the same area of the city. Here’s what we know so far:

At 07:37 a.m. a silver Ford Fiesta crashed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, after reportedly swerving into the wrong lane and hitting a group of cyclists.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

Armed police quickly surrounded the vehicle and arrested its driver, a man in his late 20s, who was the sole occupant. A video showing police vehicles crowding the car quickly went viral on Twitter. – READ MORE