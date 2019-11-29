British Police Won’t Reopen Epstein Investigation

Scotland Yard has defended its decision to drop an investigation into claims of sex trafficking made against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein by a woman who says she was forced to sleep with the Duke of York.

It comes after Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to the UK aged 17 to sleep with Prince Andrew, criticised the Metropolitan police for failing to subject her complaint to a full inquiry in 2015.

But Scotland Yard, which says it has liaised with “other law enforcement organisations”, explained it concluded not to launch a criminal investigation as it “would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK”.

Giuffre claims she slept with Andrew three times, including in London in 2001 at the home of his friend Ghislaine Maxwell. A photograph showing the prince with his arm around the then teenager’s shoulder with Maxwell in the background has dogged him in recent weeks as controversy grows surrounding his involvement with Epstein following his disastrous BBC interview.

On Monday, Giuffre accused Scotland Yard of corruption, writing on Twitter: "At first the Scotland Yard told me they were going to forensically examine GM's house in London – next thing I hear, just like the FBI, they were not allowed to pursue the investigation. Corruption in the highelevels of gov."