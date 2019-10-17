British pedophile Richard Huckle, who may have raped 200 kids, stabbed to death in prison: report

A British man sentenced to 22 life sentences — and who authorities say may have raped or abused up to 200 Malaysian children — was reportedly stabbed to death in prison on Sunday, likely ending any hope cops had of gaining access to the man’s encrypted computer files and any potential abusers identified within.

Richard Huckle, 33, died while serving time at Full Sutton Prison, a maximum-security facility for men located in Yorkshire, England, according to the BBC. Few details about the death were immediately released, but Sky News reported Huckle was found dead under “suspicious circumstances.”

Huckle, a freelance photographer, was sentenced in June 2016 to a minimum of 25 years in prison after he was convicted of 71 offenses against nearly two dozen children. From 2006 to 2014, Huckle raped and abused children ranging in age from six months to 12 years while living in Malaysia.

Authorities said Huckle groomed children while posing as a Christian schoolteacher and philanthropist. He was arrested in 2014 after cops were tipped off to his depraved activities. – READ MORE